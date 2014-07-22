Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:31 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Shortcomings of Santa Barbara Bicycle Master Plan

By Cars Are Basic Board of Directors | July 22, 2014 | 12:03 p.m.

Response to the City of Santa Barbara Master Plan proposal of July 15:

» 1. The issue of the success of the bike master plan.

a. The City of Santa Barbara’s official numbers prove that bicycles as a meaningful alternative to automobile transportation has failed (1974 - 2400, 2003 - 1600+).

b. The reasoning for continuing the bike program is that a fully integrated bike path would increase the numbers of bicyclists on the streets. The city, since Mayor Marty Blum, has advertised it now has an interconnected bike path, with at or over 40 miles of bicycle paths.

c. City transportation has repeatedly pointed to San Francisco as a well-working integrated bike program. San Francisco has 500 miles of bike paths, and at last review, has 0.9 percent of its commuters as bike riders.

d. The City of Santa Barbara transportation staff has claimed expanded bike use in the County of Santa Barbara as reasoning for continuing this planning. Former Supervisor Joe Centeno (former police chief and mayor of Santa Maria) demanded a report from the county, and later received a report from the county, stating either the success or failure of the program which would clearly reflect the success or failure of the program. The received report stated that not only had the bike path program failed to improve ridership, but in fact there were fewer bikers on the county streets (~five years ago).

» 2. The City of Santa Barbara has seen increased hazards to drivers and increased congestion of vehicle traffic as a result of lost street capacity because of Class II bike paths.

» 3. Today, street conditions are more dangerous for bikes, in part as a result of the city's bulbout and roundabout programs. The bulbout plan is dangerous to bicycle use, was based on overt lies by transportation staff and admitted by the head of Public Works.

» 4. Claims of increasing numbers based upon a Census Public Survey is both scientifically unsound and a public relations ploy that attempts to justify failed programs. Epidemiologist statisticians will tell you this type of polling is both unscientific and very prone to outside influence.

» 5. Stating that the City of Santa Barbara should go forward with expanded bike paths to obtain a private organization commendation in the face of absolute fact to the contrary is bad planning and bad governance.

» 6. The disingenuous use of bicycles as part of your "mitigation" for intentional street congestion is shameless deception upon the trusting public (the city claims this mitigates air pollution, wait times, driver frustration and parking congestion). In the face of the failure of a 40-year program, the logical step would be to open the streets to efficient transportation, which will make them safer for pedestrian, bicycle and automotive traffic.

Your attention to this is appreciated.

Cars Are Basic
Board of Directors

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 