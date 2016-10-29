Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Sick of Money in Politics

By Cole Marting | October 29, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

People keep talking about the amount of outside money that’s being spent in the 2016 congressional race, and I completely agree. We should be talking about the outside money.

For instance, has anyone asked Salud Carbajal about the nearly $2.5 million that has been poured into this race in support of him by only two super PACs that are known to be run by the Democrat establishment?

Or what about all of the money he has received by people in the construction business, whose contributions often seem to correlate with the passage of certain permits (that Salud is, coincidently, in charge of giving out)?

Or what about the fact that almost all of Salud’s investors are establishment figures and political insiders who have backed him from the start, knowing that they can and will control his every move in Congress?

The outside money in this raise is incredibly revealing, and while Salud is in the establishment’s back pockets, Justin Fareed has earned the investments of real people and true supporters who are ready to join him on his mission to bring a real voice for us to Congress.

Cole Marting
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 