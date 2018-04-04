Letter to the Editor: Sierra Club Commends Santa Barbara on PACE Energy Program

An Open Letter to the Santa Barbara City Council:

We commend the city of Santa Barbara leadership for committing to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

In pursuing this goal, we must offer tools to help all city residents do their part in embracing clean energy and energy efficiency. This is why we’re so pleased the City Council voted to open the city to PACE financing.

Property owners often do not invest in energy and water savings measures because of the high upfront costs. PACE finances 100 percent of the upfront costs and allows property owners to gradually repay the funds over a long period as a new line item on their property tax bill.

More than 140,000 Californians have used PACE to finance energy efficiency and solar upgrades on their homes. The program has been so popular statewide that California Energy Commissioner David Hochschild recently called PACE “the single most successful tool in promoting these types of energy upgrades.”

Santa Barbara’s own Mayor Helene Schneider described the arrival of PACE as “a great opportunity to make it easier for our residents to upgrade their homes and reduce our community’s greenhouse gas emissions.”

In addition to being an effective tool for homeowners, PACE has also led to the creation of 35,000 green jobs in the home improvement sector. What’s more, all these benefits come at no cost to taxpayers.

PACE providers use only their own private funds to cover the upfront upgrade costs, so taxpayer money never enters into the equation.

PACE’s environmental benefits are significant. So far, the energy saved from the PACE-financed home-upgrades in California cancels out the annual energy use of 26,629 average American homes. We need that number to continue to grow.

PACE represents a quadruple win for the city of Santa Barbara. It protects the environment, creates jobs and grows the local economy using only private capital, all while offering leading edge consumer protections.

Santa Barbara residents know the high stakes of climate change. They want to be a part of the clean energy solution. PACE helps turn Santa Barbara’s vision of a clean future from dream to reality.

— Santa Barbara Sierra Club