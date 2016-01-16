Letter to the Editor: Silence After Another Jihadist Attack

Last Thursday night there was an assassination attack on officer Jesse Hartnett by a 30 year old Muslim jihadist in Philadelphia. The shooter pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State ( ISIS) and said that's why he shot the officer.

And what was the reaction of the major of Philadelphia and Pres. Obama? The major said the attack had nothing to do with Islam and Obama went silent.

Furthermore, the only reason the cop survived is because he had a gun. And now our president wants to take our guns ( protection) away from us.

America, who is protecting us? Whose side are Obama, and the Democrats on? We are at war with Islamic terrorism and they don't seem to care.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria