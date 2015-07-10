Letter to the Editor: The Silencing of America

Advice

Are we looking at the end of free speech in America? Is the far left totally out of control?

Case in point: the vilification, attacks and lies about Donald Trump.

Whether you agree or disagree with Mr. Trump's views, he has a right to say them. His blunt talk has exposed many problems concerning mass illegal immigration resulting from leftist policies (drugs, disease, rapes, murders and sanctuary cities).

He is not a racist as the left spins.

Frighteningly, we are witnessing an orchestrated effort to punish Mr. Trump for telling the truth. Already, he has lost millions in show and endorsement fees. Univision, NBC, Macy's, Serta and NASCAR have jumped on the bandwagon. Most recently, a group of California Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill targeting Mr. Trump, calling him a racist. Furthermore, they want the Senate to call upon the State of California, businesses and individuals to divest and cut business ties with Mr. Trump, the Trump organization and any affiliated entities.

This is tyranny, dictatorship and censorship. This is the silencing of America.

Don and Diana Thorn

Carpinteria