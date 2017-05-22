Letter to the Editor: Sixto Rodriguez, Ordinary Living Legend!

An enthusiastic full-house crowd filled the beautiful Granada Theatre concert auditorium on Saturday, May 20, 2017, to see Sixto Rodriguez, the Detroit music man whose award-winning documentary, "Searching For Sugar Man", 2013, unfolded his poignant story.

This backdrop provided for his fan base a nostalgic evening of profound reverence for this lost and found artist and survivor who came back from the dustbins of history to stay!

Rodriguez's strong presence is felt despite an apparent diminishing of his sight that didn't deter delivery —every song and moment met with genuine appreciation and respectful admiration.

The lovely Arum Rae, a New Yorker, opened. and the responsive fans treated both artists with genuine appreciation, but Sixto's song book presentation and direct delivery were the substance that folks traveled from afar to be here for this moment.

Each number drawing joyous applause as this seasoned truth teller who took us through his retrospective path — Detroit of the '70s, with renditions of: "Crucify Your Mind," "Street Boy," "Sugar Man," and also romantic standards, "On the Street Where You Live."

The poetic narration of life described in free flow engagement with his audience and melodic guitar riffs charmed via a potpourri of sage comments imparting a warm and fuzzy feeling sharing this magical time as if the mass of aging boomers were transported to their youthful '70s time capsule.

The time went quickly, and after a 5-minute standing ovation, Rodriguez returned to gift us with three more renditions of joy, jazz, cool blues that sent us home with full hearts, smiles, posters, t-shirts, and more memories, having shared an experience of a lifetime with Rodriguez and a copacetic crowd.

Viva Rodriguez, Viva The Granada, Santa Barbara!

Dorinda Moreno

Santa Maria