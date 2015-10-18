Letter to the Editor: Snapshot of Obama Captured in Treatment of Israel

Advice

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, and Secretary of State John Kerry boycotted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech, thanks to President Barack Obama. Is there any doubt that Obama is no friend of Israel?

As Obama and company made this gesture to Israel, Iran announces daily that it wants to destroy Israel, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has incited stepped-up terrorist attacks in Jerusalem in the forms of rock throwing, stabbings, firebombs and shootings. Iran has provided weapons.

Israel gets it. Obama hates Israel for ideological reasons. He sympathizes with the Muslim world, not the “colonialist” West, which he views as the root of all evil in the world, including America. Case in point, the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and Iran?

The question now, will America and its Jewish population wake up to Obama’s anti-colonial views?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria