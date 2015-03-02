Letter to the Editor: Solution to Bottleneck in Area of Mission Canyon and APS

The city and county are in the process of creating a plan to "remedy a problem" at the bottleneck of the general area of Mission Canyon and APS.

The quick answer to solve the issue is simple. Blow out the stone walls at Mountain Drive and Mission Canyon, pull the current stone bridge and replace it with a modern bridge, widening the entire length from Foothill to APS. That is the engineer's answer to "the problem." Cars Are Basic has a 20 year experienced highway and street engineer who concurs with this position.

Political reality states this is political suicide.

Until there is a major catastrophe costing multiple lives it is DOA. Most of what the City of Santa Barbara presented was proposed by CAB a decade ago when the issue was a hot button item and CAB's position was rejected. Question: If there is a major problem, then where are the accident statistics to support it? Why has this laid fallow for a decade and suddenly been resurrected?

Cars Are Basic submits it is part of the overall issue of the further destruction of the transportation grid in the City of Santa Barbara. This is no accident.

The city, allied with anti-car factions, intentionally gave false and misleading information about scientific studies proving bulbouts make pedestrians safe. The truth, no such studies were or are available. "Outcomes" of the St. Francis traffic plan clearly show failure of its intended design. The Oak Park Plan was rejected before it could get off the ground, and the city never apologized for fraudulent testimony before Mayor Harriet Miller in destroying the successful upper De la Vina Street design, or before Mayor Marty Blum for claiming the intersection of De la Vina and State is dangerous when city stats prove it is one of the safest intersections in the city.

We could go on with more substantiated examples, but that begs the question: What to do?

The Bicycle Coalition states traffic at the bottleneck needs to slow, but the sharp curve prohibits high speeds with most cars traveling 25 mph. Some neighbors want to increase pedestrian traffic on the Rockynook side. But that increases vehicle pedestrian conflict because of Mountain Drive and APS — not a great idea.

There is a proposal to place a left turn just past the museum, stating there is a wide area to do this. CAB questions the wisdom of this because it will encourage cueing and more congestion at special events or rush hour. There is a historic westside walking path from Puesta del Sol to Foothill Road that answers the walking accessibility. A pedestrian-activated "single" crosswalk with a flasher at Puesta del Sol meets safety needs for walkers accessing the Woman's Club or Rocknook Park.

Maintaining the "Historic Rural Nature" of this transportation route is a thing of the past. What killed it? The very people who moved in and subdivided the area, adding their houses and cars to the roads, killed it. The people who are in the process of expanding and putting housing at the Museum of Natural History while hoping to incorporate it into the City of Santa Barbara for larger operations killed it.

So here is our proposal based upon political reality:

1) Move Mission Canyon Road over toward the park past bridge up to the Woman's Club, lessening the angle of the curve at the bridge.

2) Widen the Mission Canyon intersection of Foothill to move traffic more efficiently, emptying rush hour congestion.

3) Leave the right turn from APS while shortening the "run-out" making APS Los Olivos entrance easier for drivers watching traffic coming down the Mission Canyon bottleneck.

4) The Los Olivos Laguna intersection works just fine. Want safer pedestrian crossing? Put in a person-activated flasher. Remember this is a tourist draw where large buses and trolleys have to have ease of access. Personal cars are legion during tourist season. We have seen the dangerous conditions created by the city for vehicles and bikes at Mission and Laguna. No need to replicate failure.

5) The State of California instituted a 3-foot buffer for "bicyclists" on all streets. Placement of a Class II bike path is redundant and unnecessary.

None of these recommendations will satisfy everyone. It most certainly will not satisfy the anti-car factions in City of Santa Barbara transportation division. It is the best of a political nightmare.

Scott Wenz, president

Cars Are Basic