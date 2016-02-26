Letter to the Editor: Solution to Chumash Housing and Camp 4

As a former professor at Cal Poly Pomona College of Business Administration, I was shocked to read Bruce Porter’s Letter to the Editor entitled “Tribal Needs and Moving Forward.”

Not that I disapprove of the idea of using the “Triangle property for the Tribe’s 143 houses. On the contrary, I whole-heartedly approve.

But I was shocked to see Mr. Porter state this idea as though it were his own. In fact, the idea was introduced at the Feb. 11 ad hoc County-Chumash meeting by Joan Hartmann, his opponent for Third District Santa Barbara County supervisor, and supported by local residents Robert Field and C.J. Jackson. I was there and I heard it.

In the academic world, when someone publishes an idea that was first introduced by someone else, they give that person credit. If they don’t, it is called plagiarism. In politics, I guess it’s called “being a politician.”

Well, at least we know who has the good ideas — Joan Hartmann — and who is the politician — Mr. Porter.

Sharyne Merritt

Buellton