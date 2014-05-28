Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:19 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Solvang Mayor Says Sky Will Not Fall If Measure M Passes

By Jim Richardson | May 28, 2014 | 8:22 a.m.

“The sky is falling!” “The sky is falling!”

You first heard it from Chicken Little. Now you’re hearing it from our elected county officials. Somehow they think they can’t keep up with maintenance of the public infrastructure because they won’t be able to fund projects they think take priority over care and maintenance of the public buildings, parks and roads.

You and I know, and I’m sure our county officials would agree, that an investment in building and other infrastructure are using funds that will ensure a vibrant and healthy community. But for that investment to be productive, it must be maintained or its intrinsic value will become worthless. It’s like you buying a home or car; if you don’t maintain it, its value will be worth less when you try to sell it. The same applies to country property: By not maintaining it, the value of our investment decays. And the more it decays, the more it will cost to bring it back to safe and useable levels.

That’s one of the reasons that a vote for yes on Measure M2014 is so important.

The county officials argue that there might be an increase in taxes (the sky is falling), we won’t be able to afford the North County Jail (the sky is falling), the safety net for our underprivileged will collapse (the sky is falling), we’ll lose sheriff and fire protection (the sky is falling).

I know the transition to more infrastructure maintenance will be difficult — no one denies that — but priorities can be changed, little used parks can be closed, building of little use can be sold, fees can be raised to cover operation and maintenance of some parks, county operations can be consolidated. We haven’t heard any of those suggestions from county leaders. It appears they have no plan to rehabilitate the deteriorating infrastructure.

If Measure M fails to pass, when do you think county roads will be brought up to acceptable levels?

It’s been said that those of us who live in the cities will get little benefit from Measure M’s passing. Do you go to county parks, drive on county roads, enter county buildings? Then you know Measure M is important to you, too.

The sky will not fall if Measure M passes. Vote yes on Measure M2014.

Mayor Jim Richardson
Solvang

