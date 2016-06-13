Letter to the Editor: State Street Oak Trees in Need of City’s Immediate TLC

The 2100 through 2300 blocks of State Street are home to some of the Santa Barbara’s most beautiful and visible oak trees.

Unfortunately, most of them seem to be dead or dying. Why is this happening when there are numerous oaks in immediately adjacent private properties that seem to be surviving quite nicely?

While the Anapamu Street stone pines have gotten slow-release water containers and other steps to aid their survival, there doesn’t seem to be any attention paid to the State Street oaks.

I’m sure our city arborist and his crew have their hands full during this extraordinary time of drought, but these trees are some of our oldest and most picturesque on one of the most prominent gateways to our city.

Please join me in contacting the city in asking for an explanation and whatever action can be taken to improve the chances for survival of these amazing trees.

Gilbert (G.R.) Loustalot

​Santa Barbara