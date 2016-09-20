Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:57 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Act Now to Stop California’s Attack on the 2nd Amendment

By Suzanne Petersen | September 20, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

Come Jan. 1, 2017 a package of draconian gun laws have been signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown. In California your guns will be illegal! 

» SB 857 will require serial numbers on personally manufactured or assembled firearms or forced “ghost gun” registration.

» SB 880 bans common and constitutionally protected firearms that have magazine locking devices.

» SB 1135 as SB 880 will reclassify hundreds of thousands of legally owned semi-automatic rifles as “assault weapons.”

» SB 1235 competes with Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Safety for All Act/Ammo Ban. Gun owners will have to register to obtain ammunition.

» SB 1446 CONFISCATION OF lawfully acquired standard-capacity ammunition-feeding devices.

» SB 1511 Bans the lending of firearms.

» SB 1695 Makes some nonviolent misdemeanors punishable by prohibitions on owning firearms.

If you care about self-protection, liberty and the continuation of the Second Amendment, please go to a GUN SHOP NOW and sign petitions against these unconstitutional laws imposed by your representatives and governor. What is needed is 365,000 signatures to get these petitions on a future ballot. The petitions must be signed by Sept. 24, 2016.

Criminals can always get guns in the “black market.” Our government is outlawing our guns and taking away our means of self-protection.

Suzanne Petersen
Solvang

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 