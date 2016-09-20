Letter to the Editor: Act Now to Stop California’s Attack on the 2nd Amendment

Come Jan. 1, 2017 a package of draconian gun laws have been signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown. In California your guns will be illegal!

» SB 857 will require serial numbers on personally manufactured or assembled firearms or forced “ghost gun” registration.

» SB 880 bans common and constitutionally protected firearms that have magazine locking devices.

» SB 1135 as SB 880 will reclassify hundreds of thousands of legally owned semi-automatic rifles as “assault weapons.”

» SB 1235 competes with Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Safety for All Act/Ammo Ban. Gun owners will have to register to obtain ammunition.

» SB 1446 CONFISCATION OF lawfully acquired standard-capacity ammunition-feeding devices.

» SB 1511 Bans the lending of firearms.

» SB 1695 Makes some nonviolent misdemeanors punishable by prohibitions on owning firearms.

If you care about self-protection, liberty and the continuation of the Second Amendment, please go to a GUN SHOP NOW and sign petitions against these unconstitutional laws imposed by your representatives and governor. What is needed is 365,000 signatures to get these petitions on a future ballot. The petitions must be signed by Sept. 24, 2016.

Criminals can always get guns in the “black market.” Our government is outlawing our guns and taking away our means of self-protection.

Suzanne Petersen

Solvang