Letter to the Editor: Stop Chasing Business Out of California

California’s workers compensation system is loaded with fraud, and all companies are overcharged. Businesses in California pay ridiculous amounts of money to this terrible, burdensome system, and look to other states and countries to which to move. The most minor injury that your regular health insurance would cover will be pushed by doctors to workers comp insurance because it pays better — duplicating costs. The injuries that are fraudulent take away from people who lose limbs, or are paralyzed.

Doctors and lawyers push for workers comp, even if it’s an old high school injury hurt during off hours. So we have workers compensation insurance, disability insurance, health insurance, employment insurance ...

I say put it all together somehow, and stop chasing business out of California. The overtaxation, regulation and insurance are killing business.

Kevin O’Connor

Santa Barbara