Letter to the Editor: Stop Internet Takeover

On Oct. 1, the United Nations could take control of the internet, when the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers ( ICANN ) passes from US administration to the control of a multilateral body, most likely the United Nations International Union ( ITU ). According to the Wall Street Journal’s L. Gordon Crovitz, “ ICANN will need to be run by a state agency in order to retain its antitrust exemption, which makes it almost certain that the UN will step in to control it."

Sadly, but not surprisingly, Pres. Obama is OK with this. Once again US sovereignty would be trumped by international elites, globalists and foreign governments. A a result, the internet would no longer be free and censorship would rule the day. Unlike, Pres. Obama, only 14% of Americans support this take-over. ( ( Breitbart News Network and Gravis Marketing )

How can we stop this internet giveaway? Contact Congress and the Senate. Support the Protecting Internet Freedom Act, which would prevent the transfer of ICANN without Congressional approval.

Time is short and this is a national security issue. We must stop our anti-American president from making another colossal mistake.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria