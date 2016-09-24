Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:17 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Stop Internet Takeover

By Diana Thorn | September 24, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

On Oct. 1, the United Nations could take control of the internet, when the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers ( ICANN ) passes from US administration to the control of a multilateral body, most likely the United Nations International Union ( ITU ). According to the Wall Street Journal’s L. Gordon Crovitz, “ ICANN will need to be run by a state agency in order to retain its antitrust exemption, which makes it almost certain that the UN will step in to control it."

Sadly, but not surprisingly, Pres. Obama is OK with this. Once again US sovereignty would be trumped by international elites, globalists and foreign governments. A a result, the internet would no longer be free and censorship would rule the day. Unlike, Pres. Obama, only 14% of Americans support this take-over. ( ( Breitbart News Network and Gravis Marketing )

How can we stop this internet giveaway? Contact Congress and the Senate. Support the Protecting Internet Freedom Act, which would prevent the transfer of ICANN without Congressional approval.

Time is short and this is a national security issue. We must stop our anti-American president from making another colossal mistake.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 