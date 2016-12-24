Letter to the Editor: Stop the Lompoc Motor Sports Project

This is a formal request to deny the “Lompoc Valley Parks, Recreation & Pool Foundation” by public demand, the development of a motorsports (racing) park in our community. This project has not only wasted city staff time and our tax dollars, it has created the potential for real environmental and economic disaster. Worrying about a motor sports park ruining the future of this community must stop.

This project was initiated by our ex-mayor, John Linn, who just lost his bid to regain office. Hence, our city council knows if a vote were taken, the motor sports park project would go down to a resounding defeat. The recent election proves this.

Still, beyond the political, there is the common good to consider. So far, this has been an exercise in getting public money to fund the private interests of our ex-mayor and a few of his business friends. The state is now cutting off their grant money, which is good news.

But three members (a voting bloc) of the Lompoc City Council are still Linn supporters. The rest of us have been left with the specter of not only losing our quality of life, we are also looking forward to depreciating property values at the same time our taxes go up.

I already know the disinterest and ridicule these comments would generate from the developers of this project. I have heard and seen them at every public meeting the city has held on this matter. But I stilll think there is more to consider here than unacceptable noise and pollution levels.

My wife is a teacher who has spent all her life trying to educate and socialize our children. To do this in a world that encourages conflict instead of cooperation makes her job much more difficult. She does it anyway, because she believes like I do that in spite of global warming, diminishing resources and all of our other modern problems, we can survive. We also believe that competition is not a bad thing.

However, I see this proposed motor sports park is a model for the antithesis of what I would hope for. We do not need an amusement park here, where everyone brings their own ride and it’s every man for himself. Our future does not have to look like a Mad Max movie, and our City Council has the power to rewrite this script. My request is that you help them do this by publishing these letters of opposition. The present mayor and one other council member are on our side on this.

My message to the others would be to please put aside your difference on this issue and find a healthier way to provide recreation to all who live here, not just those who want to chase each other around until one person wins and everyone else loses.

Peter Lewis

Lompoc