Advice

Letter to the Editor: Stop the Santa Barbara Supermarket Soap Opera

By Joni Kelly | September 11, 2015 | 9:32 a.m.

The arrival of Haggen markets has brought nothing but negativity and drama to our community.

First Haggen takes over several Albertsons and Vons stores, basically cornering the supermarket market.

Then came the higher prices and lower customer service, with the few remaining employees feeling completely unappreciated for their years of loyalty.

Here's one personal example: I was buying a corsage for my 8-year-old daughter when a "new" manager dressed down the longtime staff member who was helping me for the pricing of the corsage (which the manager felt should have cost more).

She did this right in front of me! Very soul-crushing indeed.

The lousy service was soon followed by the layoffs of $9-an-hour developmentally disabled people.

And now, a $1 billion lawsuit alleging that Haggen was duped into buying the stores and experienced "unfair" advertising!?

What?! Haagen's is NOT a good fit for our community.

I would encourage everyone to boycott Haggen. Now. Support grocers that support our community.

Joni Kelly

Santa Barbara

