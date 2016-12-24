Letter to the Editor: Stopping Donald Trump

Ever since the 2016 election, democrats, pundits, the media and anti-Trumpsters have been trying to claim president elect Donald Trump didn’t really win. First were selective recounts, then “fake news,” and now its Russia, And ultimately, they want the Electoral College abolished.

Most recently, they claimed Russia interfered in the presidential election. However, where is the proof? The Washington Post and the New York Times reported that the CIA “concluded” alleged Russian hacking wasn’t just an attempt to disrupt the political process, but a concerted effort to get Donald Trump elected. However, the Post and the FBI concluded there was no real proof or evidence to support these claims. According to Reuters, “ The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which provides oversight of the 17 agencies in the US Intelligence community, says there is not enough evidence to support the “conclusion" that Russia was the “motive power “ behind the Trump train. Finally, WikiLeaks revealed the Russians were never behind them getting the hacked emails of Hillary Clinton and John Podesta.

The question of the day, what is really going on? According to “The Political Insider” and the Daily Caller, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama have ties to a PR firm, Megaphone, founded by Obama’s Green Czar Van Jones. The firm is spear-heading the anti-Trump Electoral College Scam. Molly Haigh, president and founder of Megaphone, worked on Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and Vien Truong, a board member of the firm, headlined a fundraiser for Clinton. Thus the connection to stop the Trump Train.

So much for the “peaceful transfer of power” that Pres. Obama and Hillary Clinton touted. The war against Donald Trump will continue and be never ending. Why? Because Mr. Trump will stop the transformation of America into a socialist nation and curb the power of globalists.

Thankfully, Pres. elect Trump will put America first.

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria