Letter to the Editor: Rank-and-File Voters Show Stupidity, There and Here
By Justin Ruhge | June 27, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.
The Brexit shows once again just how stupid the rank and file voters Are. And once again how useless Polls are. They voted to take "milk away from their babies."
We Americans are just as bad, though.
The Obamanation in the Whitehouse for 8 years is a testament to that.
If people think that the "fairy godmother," Clinton is a solution to anything, we prove once again just how stupid we are.
Justin Ruhge
Lompoc
