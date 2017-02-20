Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:50 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Suggested Priorities for Congressman Salud Carbajal

By Justin M. Ruhge | February 20, 2017 | 9:39 a.m.

Rep. Salud Carbajal has asked his constituents to say “What are your priorities in Congress for the 24th District?”

Here is what we are looking for from our congressman:

That Salud Carbajal represent all of us in the 24th district not just a few Mexican illegal aliens.

That he support President Donald Trump’s agenda to make America Great Again.

That he helps eliminate Obamacare and replace it with non-state-run private insurance.

That he supports the border wall with Mexico to protect our national sovereignty from the depredations of the failed government of Mexico.

That he support a tax reform to the flat tax of 1.5 percent on gross income with no deductions, or exceptions for anything by anyone.

That he promote American energy security and jobs by backing off-shore oil production in California.

That he supports immigration reform to bring control to the process and stop  illegal alien Mexicans and Muslims from getting into our country. 

We need a congressman that “does things,” not just looks or talks good. 

 Justin M. Ruhge

Lompoc

