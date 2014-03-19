Letter to the Editor: Supervisor Wolf Applauds Goleta Beach Park Decision

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously supported my motion to direct staff to submit an application to the California Coastal Commission to retain the temporarily permitted rock revetments that have been in place at Goleta Beach Park for over a decade.

As I stated during the board hearing, the debate over "what to do about Goleta Beach" has consumed an inordinate amount of time, money, environmental studies and peace of mind among many people for far too long. At the board hearing, I suggested that we base our decision to retain the revetments upon a well-researched and thorough environmental impact report.

The EIR is not a philosophical or political document; it is a document based upon science and study that informed our decision. Click here to view the EIR.

I have great respect for all of the individuals and groups who passionately addressed the board Tuesday and over the past several years. While there are many differences of opinion, the common thread in all of these comments is a positive desire to preserve the beach and the park for many generations to come.

My office will continue to keep you apprised of developments and "next steps" as Santa Barbara County Community Services and the Planning and Development Department seek permits before the California Coastal Commission.

Janet Wolf

Second District Supervisor, Santa Barbara County