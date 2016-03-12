Letter to the Editor: Support a Public Indoor Pool in Buellton

I request that the city of Buellton build an indoor pool in the city. Very few people have a pool in their backyard or on their block.

Most of the residents cannot afford to swim in the city. The pool at the Flying Flags RV Resort costs money. Unless your Mobile Home Park has a pool do you get to swim. Even the Ranch Club Estates closes the pool from November until April.

Swimming is very beneficial to the human body and is considered exercise.

Your invitation is to come to Buellton to Stop, Eat, Stay and Play.

Sports in Buellton:

1. Wine Making and Tour.

2. Beer Making and Tour.

3. Walking.

4. Talking.

5. Tennis.

6. Workout room.

7. Dog Walking.

8. Golfing.

9. Spa.

10. Bowling.

11. Horse riding.

12. Swimming.

I think when the numbers are in from the survey - they will show SWIMMING as best! Please bring this concept up at the next City Board Meetings.

Jerry McGovern

Buellton