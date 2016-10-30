Letter to the Editor: Support Bill Rosen for Goleta Water District

I live in the Goleta Water District. I support Bill Rosen for re-election as a Director of the Goleta Water District.

Bill is a former New York municipal attorney who represented a County and other local governments. Bill became a member of the Board and Treasurer of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Bill was elected as Director of the Goleta Water Board in 2008. He was elected to five consecutive one-year terms as Board President. As President he played a principal role in revisiting the operations of the Board of Directors, proposing a competitive bid procurement process, a change in the manner in which water is allocated to new projects, and the adoption of effective drought regulations and rates. Bill has provided Leadership, Innovation and Accomplishment.

Bill has worked for a Secure Water Future for the District. Bill believes that there will have to be more effective use of recycled water, sustainable groundwater use and application of modern technology to the water system. Bill supports universal digital water metering for all customers to promote conservation.

Bill is Director of ACWA, the Association of California Water Agencies, the state's most important advocate for public water agencies. Bill served on the Central Coast Water Authority that administers State Water in Santa Barbara.

Bill has been endorsed by the Santa Barbara Independent and many public officials and your friends and neighbors.

For all of these reasons, I am supporting Bill Rosen for re-election as a Director of the Goleta Water District.

Jill Dexter

Santa Barbara