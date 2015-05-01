Letter to the Editor: Support San Marcos’ Unsung Heroes of the Theater

Imagine you favorite movie or play without any soundtrack. The Titanic leaving port would be just a ship floating out to sea, The Apollo rocket taking off would be just a lot of noise.

This is for the San Marcos Music Department led by Michael Kiyoi.

This group of young adults give up their summers, their free time after school and sometimes complete weekends to either compete or practice.

These musicians have brought two gold, one silver and and one bronze medals in the past four years in regional championships, and first place in the last jazz festival this past year.

They practice day in and day out, possibly more than the football, baseball and track teams combined.

But they are not funded or sometimes even recognized for their accomplishments by the school, the school district or even school officials.

Please support your local "Unsung Heroes." Come see their Crazy for You musical tonight, admire the actors, the scenery and the director's accomplishment, because they do deserve it, truly. But also, take a moment to "listen" to the music, "hear" the heart of the accomplished musicians playing for your pleasure and support these musicians.

Fred Jimenez

Santa Barbara

San Marcos alumnus, class of 1985