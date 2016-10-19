Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:52 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Support Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

By | October 19, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

Our high school holds a special place in the Valley. Established over 120 years ago, and with buildings on campus over 80 years old, SY High is full of the stories of those years past and the thousands of individuals who have received a world class education here in our community. As a member of the Class of ’98, I am thankful for the wonderful experiences and opportunities I had in my four years. That’s why I wanted to give back to my alma mater and serve on the school board to make sure our students have access to the same great education I did.

Now the High School needs all of our support to pass a bond to accomplish critical reconstruction of buildings and infrastructure that are beyond band-aid repairs; we are talking about building structures and antiquated electrical and safety systems that are at the end of their useful life, not merely maintenance issues. Please click here to view a slide show detailing the project list and context.

As a Board, we have spent the last two years carefully researching the campus facilities and determining the most critical health and safety needs. In this process, we have made every effort to be fiscally responsible to the community, committing a large chunk of reserve funds to needed projects, applying for matching State and grant monies, and seeking private donations for our deteriorating pool.

In addition, through conservative bond financing and cutting the repayment term in half compared to a typical bond, we are making sure that these precious local dollars will be going toward paying for the projects and not more interest payments for the next generation, thereby saving taxpayers more than $10.4 million dollars. There are simply no other funding sources available at the State or Federal level for needs of this scope.

Please join me and Vote “Yes” on Measure K, to ensure that our high school is as safe and welcoming for future generations as it has been for those of us who have graduated from this great institution at the heart of our community.

Kyle Abello
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School board member

