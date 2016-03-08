Letter to the Editor: Supporting Joan Hartmann

The 3rd district is very fortunate that Past County Planning Commissioner Joan Hartmann is running for supervisor. During her three-year tenure on the Planning Commission, Ms. Hartmann worked collaboratively with County staff and the residents of the third district.

As Planning Commissioner, Hartmann learned about the needs of the varied geographical areas of this, the largest County district, which covers such diverse communities as Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills, Mesa Oaks, Guadalupe, the Gaviota Coast, the Santa Ynez Valley, and Isla Vista. In making countless site visits throughout the County, she experienced these communities first-hand.

A few weeks ago, Ms. Hartmann spent a day in Vandenberg Village, visiting our Community Service District, VAFB, and the Cabrillo Aquarium and attending a Vandenberg Village Association meeting. She now better understands what makes our area very special and what residents here expect of our representative on the Board of Supervisors. Just as she worked to strengthen her own community of Buellton by successfully crafting and promoting the Buellton Is Our Town ballot measure, she will help other unincorporated areas be fully represented on the Board.

Hartmann will be a full time supervisor who will put in the time and effort and has the interpersonal skills to represent our area effectively. I encourage other Village people to support Joan Hartmann.

Chris Brooks

​Vandenberg Village