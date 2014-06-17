Letter to the Editor: Susan Miles Gulbransen Column Falls Short

Too bad Susan Miles Gulbransen didn’t listen to Barnaby Conrad with greater care about his publishing career in general and his relationship with Sinclair Lewis in specific.

Conrad was already an established writer with bylines in Esquire and Argosy. His first novel was not Matador, which Lewis saw only after it had been published. The novel Lewis saw and commented on, The Innocent Villa, was his first.

At the time Conrad was Lewis’ secretary, Lewis had been supplying story ideas to Jack London. The John Wilkes Booth story was originally intended for London, but Lewis instead rerouted it to Conrad, thinking it would solidify Conrad’s position as a novelist. Meanwhile, a Conrad essay on the great Spanish matador Manuel Rodriguez Sanchez, Manolete, with its irresistible first sentence, had been published. Conrad's literary agent, Don Congdon, suggested the piece be expanded into a novel.

Since she took the trouble to mention Kenneth Rexroth, Gulbransen could have better described him as one of the outstanding translators of Asian verse.

For purposes of authenticating my comments, I teach literature and writing courses at the College of Creative Studies at UCSB, am emeritus from the graduate-level Professional Writing Program at USC, and have edited five of Conrad’s books.

Shelly Lowenkopf

Santa Barbara