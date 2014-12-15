Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Symphony Mourns Loss of Supporter Leni Fé Bland
By Arthur Swalley | December 15, 2014 | 3:37 p.m.
Leni Fé Bland was a great supporter of the arts and a close personal friend to most of us here at the Santa Barbara Symphony.
Her passing saddens us deeply, but we will continue to honor and celebrate her legacy through the music she loved so much.
Arthur Swalley, board president
Santa Barbara Symphony
