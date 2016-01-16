Letter to the Editor: Taharrush More Proof that Islam Is No Religion of Peace

Take off your blinders, America. Islam is not a peaceful religion, as Pres. Obama claims. It is a violent, political ideology. Throughout the world, Islamic jihadists have raped, killed, beheaded, burned, and stoned people to death, especially Christians and Jews.

The latest horrific examples occurred on New Years Eve, 2015. Groups of Muslim men sexually assaulted women in Germany, Sweden, Finland, and other European countries. These attacks were perpetrated by Middle Eastern and African muslims who were recent migrants / refugees. Sadly, politicians, the media and our own president ignored, whitewashed and covered-up these terrible acts.

Why would these muslim men, act in such a violent way? It is part of their culture. According to German authorities, there is the "phenomenon of Taharrush, where large gangs of men attack and rape women during major events."

Evidently this has happened in Arab countries, especially Egypt. In 2011, CBS reporter Lara Logan was sexually assaulted by a crowd that had up to 200 men in Cairo, Tahrir Square.

I ask you America, Pres. Obama, Hilary Clinton, Lois Capps and anyone who is in favor of repopulating America, is this the type of behavior you want to import into our country? What about the safety and security of American children and women?

It is time to face reality. Close our borders.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria