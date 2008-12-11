Letter to the Editor: Taxpayers Association Supports Sarvis

The Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association has confidence in Dr. Brian Sarvis and his ability to do the difficult job as superintendent of the Santa Barbara Elementary and High School Districts.

Having worked with Sarvis on many occasions, we consider him to be a talented administrator who performs his job duties with effectiveness and integrity.

At the same time, we believe there is no reason for any change on the Board of Education at this time. The district just held an election, and all members should serve out their elected terms.

Many challenges face the districts, which the administration and board will have to address by working together cooperatively. The Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association is ready to continue working with the Santa Barbara School Districts in areas of mutual interest.

Joe Armendariz, executive director, and Lanny Ebenstein, chair of Education Committee

Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association