Letter to the Editor: ‘Little’ Says Thank You to Big Brothers Big Sisters Program

With National Mentor Appreciation Day just around the corner, I am writing to tell you about the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County program.

I have been a “Little” in the program for about five years, and I think this a great program. It gives kids like me an opportunity to have a good role model who they can look up to, get advice from and talk to about problems they have. The program also gives them an opportunity to make a lifelong friend. It is also a fun experience because you get to hang out with somebody and do fun stuff. You get to attend some of the events that the program provides, like baseball games and bowling parties.

I would like to thank all the people at Big Brothers Big Sisters, a program of the Family Service Agency. They work hard to get kids great Big Brothers and Sisters.

I also want to thank all the donors who donate their hard-earned money to make this program possible. I would also like to thank all the volunteer “Bigs.” These volunteers take the time to hang out with the kids and help the kids through the various stages of their lives. Most of all, I would like to thank my Big Brother Francisco, who years back helped me start looking at colleges and focusing on my future.

I hope donors and volunteers continue to work to keep this important program going so that other kids receive life-changing mentors like I did. I look forward to contributing to this program as a Big and donor in the future.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter.

Christian Sanabia, age 17

Santa Barbara