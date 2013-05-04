Letter to the Editor: Thank You, Firefighters!
By | May 4, 2013 | 4:40 p.m.
During the last several days, as I watched firefighters battle the Springs Fire in Ventura County, I was extremely impressed by their skill, hard work and courage. We are truly fortunate to have such dedicated men and women looking out for our safety.
I will be giving a donation to my local fire station to show my appreciation.
Don Thorn
Carpinteria
