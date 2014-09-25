Letter to the Editor: The Cruel Irony of Measure P

We have an enviable way of life here in Santa Barbara County. Its physical beauty includes our beautiful coast and spectacular scenic interior. It is also a safe county, and that isn't any accident.

We have been blessed with well-trained public safety professionals who have been able to rely on having the resources to do their jobs: keeping us safe so we can enjoy what life here has to offer. Unfortunately, this is threatened by the misguided, deceptive Measure P.

Despite what its supporters think, the plain language of this bill will make it impossible for existing onshore oil and gas production to legally continue and will cause its gradual shutdown. When that production stops, so does the tax revenue it generates. Hundreds of jobs will be lost by multitudes of longtime Santa Barbara County citizens.

Local governments in Santa Barbara County, like their counterparts around the state, have been operating on tight budgets, and probably will be for the foreseeable future. Loss of the revenue from onshore oil and gas production will blow a hole in the budgets of local government, which will be forced to cut back on public safety and other vital services.

The cruel irony of Measure P is it really does nothing to achieve its stated goal. It will instead inflict very real damage on the capability of our public safety agencies to keep us safe.

I urge you to vote no on Measure P.

Jean Mollenkopf Moore

Santa Maria