Letter to the Editor: The Drought Disaster Before Us

Gov. Jerry Brown must act now to defend California against the drought disaster before us.

Delta water must be redirected to agriculture and residential use and non-existent fish left out of the use of scarce water until the reservoirs are filled again by natural rain.

The state must arrange ship and tanker truck shipments of water from out of the state to all points in the state.

California must initiate a crash program of desalination plant construction along the coast to provide water now and in the future for other droughts we are sure to have.

The state must initiate a crash program for reservoir construction to capture more of the rain water now running into the ocean.

We have no idea when the drought will end and, if it does, how long it will take to refill reservoirs and the aquifers.

The steps recommended above may be our only solution. Only time will tell.

Are the politicians in California willing to risk everything on continued inaction?

Only bold actions now will head off the looming disaster.

Concerned Taxpayers I.N.C.

Justin Ruhge

Lompoc