Letter to the Editor: The Fix Is In

Is anyone really surprised? The Clintons are never held accountable. Clearly, the road has been cleared and and paved for Hillary Clinton to be our next president.

Never mind that under her watch as Sec. of State, adequate security was never provided in Benghazi and help was not sent to protect Americans during the attack. Then too, never mind that as matters involving the Clinton Foundation are being probed, magically the State Department has filed a motion to delay the release of Clinton foundation related e-mails for 27 months, well after the November elections.

And finally, never mind that she has been miraculously cleared on the e-mail scandal despite having send and received top- secret information that is most likely hacked by our enemies like China and Russia.

But gee, what difference does it make and lets just move on.

America, do we really want someone this corrupt, dishonest and heartless as our president? Has our country fallen so low, that is will keep the power-hungry Clinton train rolling down the tracks. If so, God help us.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria