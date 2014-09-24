Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:19 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: The Irresponsibility of Warming the Earth

By William Smithers | September 24, 2014 | 9:51 a.m.

In a matter of weeks, we in Santa Barbara County will have a chance to vote on Measure P, the ballot proposal that would ban the use in our community of the oil/gas drilling technology known as hydraulic fracturing or fracking, as well as the technologies known as acidizing and cyclic steam injection.

The use of these oil drilling techniques poses many dangers both to the environment generally and to the health and safety of individuals and families. Previously, in Noozhawk and elsewhere, I have named and documented these dangers.

But even should the oil/gas industries who operate these technologies be able — miraculously — to avoid the failure of well casings or the dissemination otherwise of toxic chemicals* into our earth, water and air, the installation of more drilling for fossil fuels and their distribution is a step in the direction of our own suicide as a species.

Climate change is the most important, most significant development in your lifetime or mine.

For decades we have known that the ongoing accumulation of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is causing an increase in the temperature of our planet's earth, air and water, a phenomenon due largely to our ever increasing burning of fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas.

More recently we've become aware that methane, many times times more potent than CO2 as a stimulant to rising temperatures, is also being spewed into the atmosphere. This gas, created when organic matter decays in an oxygen-free environment, has, over eons of time, stored immense volumes in the top layers of earth, and especially within and under previously-frozen “permafrost” and the sea beds under the Arctic. The current thawing of frozen soil and melting of northern hemisphere ice is now releasing megatons of methane into the atmosphere from Arctic land, seabeds and elsewhere.

Twelve years ago, the International Panel on Climate Change told us that, simply to maintain atmospheric carbon dioxide at then-existing levels, we'd have to reduce our use of fossil fuels by 60 percent to 80 percent. Instead, we've steadily increased it.

“In our lifetimes, the average temperature anywhere on earth has been higher than these have been for about 75 percent of the past 11,300 years” (Care2.com).

We are now near, if not past, a “tipping point,” beyond which the increasing rate of heat in our air, water and earth cannot be stopped or even slowed.

The effects are already on us: drought in some areas (warmer air absorbs more moisture from the earth, and melting mountain ice caps deplete available water supply); floods in other areas (the absorbed moisture must be dumped somewhere); decreased food supply in semi-arid areas whose agriculture had been marginally productive; increasing number and intensity of storms; increased incidence of wildfires; rising sea levels; acidifying of the ocean, causing the extinction of species other species rely on for food, etc.

Climate scientists have told us life on Earth as we know it cannot survive a continual increase in temperature. At some point, many plant and animal species cannot adapt to the speed with which increased heat is taking place. If we humans cannot feed ourselves, what future do we face?

The very least we can do on our own behalf is to focus with increasing determination on the creation of energy from renewable sources: wind, solar, thermal. The very least we can do on our own behalf is to help prevent further damage to ourselves by using whatever methods are available to prevent further dissemination of fossil fuels.

The introduction in our community of any new oil/gas drilling, definitely including hydraulic fracturing (fracking), will only hasten a dreaded future we would like to avoid.

Voting yes on Measure P is one way to help us sustain a livable world.

William Smithers
Santa Barbara

* Union of Concerned Scientists: “Of the fracking chemicals that scientists have been allowed to study, one in 10 are hazardous to humans. Why can't we study all the chemicals used in fracking? Because the oil and gas industry classifies them as 'trade secrets.'"

“ … Our Center for Science and Democracy, and UCS supporters across the nation, are demanding that scientists be given access to the identity of all fracking chemicals.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 