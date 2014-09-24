Letter to the Editor: The Irresponsibility of Warming the Earth

In a matter of weeks, we in Santa Barbara County will have a chance to vote on Measure P, the ballot proposal that would ban the use in our community of the oil/gas drilling technology known as hydraulic fracturing or fracking, as well as the technologies known as acidizing and cyclic steam injection.

The use of these oil drilling techniques poses many dangers both to the environment generally and to the health and safety of individuals and families. Previously, in Noozhawk and elsewhere, I have named and documented these dangers.

But even should the oil/gas industries who operate these technologies be able — miraculously — to avoid the failure of well casings or the dissemination otherwise of toxic chemicals* into our earth, water and air, the installation of more drilling for fossil fuels and their distribution is a step in the direction of our own suicide as a species.

Climate change is the most important, most significant development in your lifetime or mine.

For decades we have known that the ongoing accumulation of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is causing an increase in the temperature of our planet's earth, air and water, a phenomenon due largely to our ever increasing burning of fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas.

More recently we've become aware that methane, many times times more potent than CO2 as a stimulant to rising temperatures, is also being spewed into the atmosphere. This gas, created when organic matter decays in an oxygen-free environment, has, over eons of time, stored immense volumes in the top layers of earth, and especially within and under previously-frozen “permafrost” and the sea beds under the Arctic. The current thawing of frozen soil and melting of northern hemisphere ice is now releasing megatons of methane into the atmosphere from Arctic land, seabeds and elsewhere.

Twelve years ago, the International Panel on Climate Change told us that, simply to maintain atmospheric carbon dioxide at then-existing levels, we'd have to reduce our use of fossil fuels by 60 percent to 80 percent. Instead, we've steadily increased it.

“In our lifetimes, the average temperature anywhere on earth has been higher than these have been for about 75 percent of the past 11,300 years” (Care2.com).

We are now near, if not past, a “tipping point,” beyond which the increasing rate of heat in our air, water and earth cannot be stopped or even slowed.

The effects are already on us: drought in some areas (warmer air absorbs more moisture from the earth, and melting mountain ice caps deplete available water supply); floods in other areas (the absorbed moisture must be dumped somewhere); decreased food supply in semi-arid areas whose agriculture had been marginally productive; increasing number and intensity of storms; increased incidence of wildfires; rising sea levels; acidifying of the ocean, causing the extinction of species other species rely on for food, etc.

Climate scientists have told us life on Earth as we know it cannot survive a continual increase in temperature. At some point, many plant and animal species cannot adapt to the speed with which increased heat is taking place. If we humans cannot feed ourselves, what future do we face?

The very least we can do on our own behalf is to focus with increasing determination on the creation of energy from renewable sources: wind, solar, thermal. The very least we can do on our own behalf is to help prevent further damage to ourselves by using whatever methods are available to prevent further dissemination of fossil fuels.

The introduction in our community of any new oil/gas drilling, definitely including hydraulic fracturing (fracking), will only hasten a dreaded future we would like to avoid.

Voting yes on Measure P is one way to help us sustain a livable world.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara

* Union of Concerned Scientists: “Of the fracking chemicals that scientists have been allowed to study, one in 10 are hazardous to humans. Why can't we study all the chemicals used in fracking? Because the oil and gas industry classifies them as 'trade secrets.'"

“ … Our Center for Science and Democracy, and UCS supporters across the nation, are demanding that scientists be given access to the identity of all fracking chemicals.”