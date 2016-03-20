Letter to the Editor: The Meaning of ‘Breaking News’

When you’re 79 years old, you’ve heard a lot of news. I remember being told by my parents about Pearl Harbor. That was my first news flash! I guess it was “Breaking News.”

My first “I interrupt this program ...” was the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. I didn’t think that presidents could die, but he did right there on the radio. It wasn’t till years later that I realized he had polio and couldn’t walk.

A serious scary moment, when standing in my kitchen surrounded by my parents and my new wife, was hearing President John F. Kennedy describe the missiles in Cuba. That was it for me! The world is coming to an end just as the nuns at my parochial school said it would happen.

Over the years there were interruptions on the radio or television ... “We have a ‘special news’ bulletin,” or more ominous, “We interrupt this program.” I always expected World war III to be announced.

Then I remember Kennedy’s assassination. That was tragic news, and I was on a weekend in the Poconos Mountains in Pennsylvania with my wife. That was the saddest news event of my life.

Now we are in the era of “BREAKING NEWS.” Well, news by definition is “new,” and therefore, the word “breaking” is to me, redundant. There is never any “new” news, or “old” news, or it wouldn’t be “news.”

News that is “breaking” is a special bulletin. Reporting the news should go like this ... “Good evening, here is today’s news.” There is no “breaking” unless the event happened within seconds ago, and I mean seconds, because the Internet will have everyone informed before you can get to your favorite newscaster.

And then, all you may get are the pictures ...

Robert Lettieri

Santa Barbara