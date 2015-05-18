Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:58 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: The Pope and the PTA

By William Smithers | May 18, 2015 | 8:28 a.m.

On May 13, 2015, Pope Francis, the supreme leader of the world's Catholic Church, said:

“We must do what we can so that everyone has something to eat. But we must also remind the powerful of the Earth that God will call them to judgment one day. And there it will be revealed if they really tried to provide for him in every person, and if they did what they could to preserve the environment so that it could produce this food.”

The pope delivered his statement during a Mass for the Vatican’s Caritas Internationalis charity.

In a few weeks, the Vatican will issue a papal encyclical that will urge international action to protect the world from global warming. An encyclical is a letter “to 5,000 bishops, 400,000 priests and 1.2 billion Catholic Church members, translated into hundreds of languages and broadcast worldwide.”

“His concern for the environment also is expected to make up a major part of the pope's addresses to a joint session of Congress in September, the U.N. General Assembly in New York, and his December speech at the U.N. Climate Conference in Paris.”

“Market Watch reports that the pope is expected to address humanity's 'lost moral compass' on the environment, the 'exploitation of natural resources,' 'rapid environmental collapse,' a 'failure to respect nature' and the greed behind it all, saying 'money trumps morality' and 'capitalism is killing planet Earth'” (Newsmax.com, April 10)

Almost concurrent with the pope's recent comments, the California Parent Teacher Association passed at its recent state convention the "Climate Change is a Children’s Issue" resolution.

“Making this resolution 'come to life' in schools and at the school district level is the next step. We're interested in identifying Climate Parents members who'd like to help use this resolution as a tool to engage more parents in climate action, at the school level or beyond.”

“If you'd like to stay informed about how this resolution is being implemented, and about opportunities to help,” please click here.

William Smithers
Santa Barbara

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 