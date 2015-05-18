Letter to the Editor: The Pope and the PTA

On May 13, 2015, Pope Francis, the supreme leader of the world's Catholic Church, said:

“We must do what we can so that everyone has something to eat. But we must also remind the powerful of the Earth that God will call them to judgment one day. And there it will be revealed if they really tried to provide for him in every person, and if they did what they could to preserve the environment so that it could produce this food.”

The pope delivered his statement during a Mass for the Vatican’s Caritas Internationalis charity.

In a few weeks, the Vatican will issue a papal encyclical that will urge international action to protect the world from global warming. An encyclical is a letter “to 5,000 bishops, 400,000 priests and 1.2 billion Catholic Church members, translated into hundreds of languages and broadcast worldwide.”

“His concern for the environment also is expected to make up a major part of the pope's addresses to a joint session of Congress in September, the U.N. General Assembly in New York, and his December speech at the U.N. Climate Conference in Paris.”

“Market Watch reports that the pope is expected to address humanity's 'lost moral compass' on the environment, the 'exploitation of natural resources,' 'rapid environmental collapse,' a 'failure to respect nature' and the greed behind it all, saying 'money trumps morality' and 'capitalism is killing planet Earth'” (Newsmax.com, April 10)

Almost concurrent with the pope's recent comments, the California Parent Teacher Association passed at its recent state convention the "Climate Change is a Children’s Issue" resolution.

“Making this resolution 'come to life' in schools and at the school district level is the next step. We're interested in identifying Climate Parents members who'd like to help use this resolution as a tool to engage more parents in climate action, at the school level or beyond.”

“If you'd like to stay informed about how this resolution is being implemented, and about opportunities to help,” please click here.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara