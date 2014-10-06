Letter to the Editor: The Predator Oil/Gas Industry and Its Shills

Chevron is the oil company whose cyclic steam injection drilling facility in Kern County caused the death of construction supervisor Robert David Taylor, who fell into a sinkhole at the well site and was boiled to death. The company had not warned its employees of the relevant dangers. His body was recovered 17 hours later. Chevron was fined $350. Taylor's family and friends believe he had a different value.

TRC, another oil company operating In Kern County, was cited in a Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR) report for “the eruptive and continuing surface expressions in the vicinity of Well 20 [that] have created an unpredictable, unstable, and dangerous situation such that life, health, property and/or natural resources are at further risk." It then turned out that DOGGR had no record of giving TRC approval for steam injections in the Midway-Sunset Field.

Near Shafter, Calif., a whistleblower YouTube video spilled the beans on Vintage Productions California, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum, showing it was discharging saline water and hydraulic fracturing liquid into an unlined pit — for 12 days. The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board — alerted by the video — investigated and fined Vintage $60,000 and reported the discharge had posed a threat to ground water quality. (http://www.bakersfieldnow.com/news/local/Oil-firm-illegally-discharged-fracking-fluid-232383671.html)

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Times revealed that at least 33 companies drilled 351 wells in 12 states using prohibited diesel fuels without required permits in violation of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. “Injecting diesel fuel into the ground to fracture shale and extract gas or oil is a potential threat to drinking water supplies and public health because diesel contains toxic chemicals, such as benzene, that cause cancer or other serious health problems, even at low doses.” The industry practice “... has continued over the last four years, despite repeated denials by the drilling industry ...” (Environmental Impact Project).

The instances go on and on. These predator companies have damaged the environment and the lives of thousands of people: breaking/ignoring health and safety-related rules and regulations for the sake of profit; it's just business as usual for oil and gas conglomerates.

And now big oil is in town, spreading big dough around, to defeat Proposition P. You've seen the TV spots and gotten the junk mail.

Not long ago, I watched a recorded UCSB talk by an accomplished business man who had partnered successfully with George Schultz, former secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan, to defeat California Proposition 23, that would effectively have gutted the environmental safeguards of previous Proposition 32. Prop. 23 went down in flames, with a 67 percent no vote. So this gentlemen, who would seem to have a grip, turns out to be a devotee of polls, and told the UCSB audience his study of polls had convinced him that TV ads are not the crucial influence they are thought to be. He also said he'd learned that Latinos are highly supportive of environmental protections. From his mouth to God's ear, say I.

Among the most astonishing claims made by opponents of Measure P — fire and police departments, college teachers — is that its passage will “harm the community.”

What they mean, of course, is that permitting these dangerous drilling procedures would bring in tax revenues that would benefit them; they'd be getting guaranteed new/improved equipment or facilities or pensions. These groups, quite willing to risk your health and safety for the money they hope to get, imply that passage of Measure P would reduce their protection of you. I find this a specious argument; I believe their eagerness to make this trade-off shames, rather than honors, them. The lack of scholarly research by TV teachers re the potential dangers posed by unconventional drilling is appalling.

One of the high-intensity drilling procedures that Measure P would ban is called acidizing, a procedure that makes significant use of hydrofluoric acid. In typical fashion, oil companies using the method won't disclose the percentage of this acid they put in their mix — and it makes a big difference. HF dissolves steel, glass and rock; in contact with skin, if untreated, it may cause death.

“The dangers of HF are compounded by its extreme volatility at relatively low temperatures. If temperatures are cool, HF is a liquid. But at 67.1 degrees F, HF boils into a dense vapor cloud that, if released into the open, does not dissipate, hovers near the ground and can travel great distances — meaning the risks of a spill to nearby population centers are significant. The National Fire Protection Association system rates hydrofluoric acid in the most dangerous category of hazardous materials.” (http://www.ernstversusencana.ca/frackings-more-dangerous-bedfellow-acidizing-halliburton-introduces-technology-to-control-fracture-face-damage-and-help-improve-production-from-unconventional-reservoirs)

Did you see this reference in the fire departments' ads? I didn't. Did you see college professors on TV who oppose Measure P saying they and their students had researched the above as “safe”?

As we move into the final month before the vote on Measure P is known, I'm assuming that there are Noozhawk readers who follow these letters to the editor in the hope of gaining some understanding, and who don't particularly want to wade into the heated discussions.

It has been my hope — and continues to be — that you look for contributions here that provide documented evidence of claims or assertions made. It would be irresponsible for anyone to say that your health and safety, or that of your friends and neighbors, would be at risk without giving reliable examples that this has happened to others and that the practices some tout have a known possibility of very dangerous consequences. It is also irresponsible to avoid mention of these dangers when evidence of them is so readily available.

It's known that oil/gas companies have funded shills — people who don't reveal their connection to the industries — whose job is to discredit any criticism of the results oil/gas conglomerates want to achieve or citations of damage thought to have been caused by these companies.

Whether such shills are active here I don't know.

It is clear though that the characteristic critics of Measure P in this forum almost never actually dispute the truth of the many cited harmful consequences of fracking, cyclic steam injection and acidizing that have damaged or ruined lives elsewhere. Almost exclusively, they rely on personal attack; on denigrating referenced sources, no matter how accurate the sources are; or on denying that destructive events proved to have occurred elsewhere can happen here.

Whether this is trained behavior or simply the only means they have at hand I don’t know. But certainly we all learned in school that attacks addressed “ad hominum” (to the man) are a classic way to avoid substantive discussion of relevant issues.

A view of Dutch Sinse's broadcast re a massive liquid sand eruption at a fracking site in Colorado reveals how far oil company shills will go: lying as to what they've seen and what they “know.” Mr. Sinse also discovered that the head of the US Chamber of Commerce had come to town to coach fracking shills how to deal with online opponents of the practice. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2Omha8C4WY)

Do you have a family? When considering your vote on Measure P, would you side with the Dallas mother who said, “The risks are not worth the reward. I knew that if I didn't act and if gas drilling occurred near my home and one of my children got sick, I would never forgive myself.”

Don't let that be you. Don't get to a place where you could be helping risk the health and safety of your friends and neighbors — or of your own family.

Our votes can counteract the massive sums pouring over us from oil and gas companies who, if polls can be believed, most people, with good reason, don't trust.

If we work together, we can protect ourselves from the risks posed by fracking, cyclic steam injection and acidizing technologies.

Measure P protects. Vote yes on Measure P on Nov. 4.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara