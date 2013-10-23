Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: The Real Obama?

By Diana Thorn | October 23, 2013 | 9:12 a.m.

America, what do we really know about President Barack Obama? All of his records are sealed.

According to Wayn Allyn Root, a Columbia classmate, Obama is no fool and is not incompetent. Root reveals Obama wants to overwhelm the U.S. economy with government spending and entitlement demands. The result — social chaos, economic failure and the destruction of our capitalistic system. He goes on to say the president plans to transform America into a socialist/marxist country with a permanent majority dependent on the government for survival, who will always vote for Democrats and bigger government.

Is this not what is happening today in America? Obamacare will bankrupt our country and unionize health-care workers, hospitals and new IRS agents. President Obama also wants to make Puerto Rico the 51st state and legalize millions of Mexican illegal immigrants. More Democratic votes and entitlements.

And what about the stimulus bills and bailouts? The money went to Democratic contributors, organizations (ACORN) and unions. Finally, cap and trade has little to do with global warming/climate change, but everything to do with the redistribution of income, government control of the economy and payoffs to Obama contributors.

Take note, America. Is President Obama destroying our once great Republic?

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 