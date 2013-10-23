Letter to the Editor: The Real Obama?

America, what do we really know about President Barack Obama? All of his records are sealed.

According to Wayn Allyn Root, a Columbia classmate, Obama is no fool and is not incompetent. Root reveals Obama wants to overwhelm the U.S. economy with government spending and entitlement demands. The result — social chaos, economic failure and the destruction of our capitalistic system. He goes on to say the president plans to transform America into a socialist/marxist country with a permanent majority dependent on the government for survival, who will always vote for Democrats and bigger government.

Is this not what is happening today in America? Obamacare will bankrupt our country and unionize health-care workers, hospitals and new IRS agents. President Obama also wants to make Puerto Rico the 51st state and legalize millions of Mexican illegal immigrants. More Democratic votes and entitlements.

And what about the stimulus bills and bailouts? The money went to Democratic contributors, organizations (ACORN) and unions. Finally, cap and trade has little to do with global warming/climate change, but everything to do with the redistribution of income, government control of the economy and payoffs to Obama contributors.

Take note, America. Is President Obama destroying our once great Republic?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria