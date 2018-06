On Monday, two pro-ISIS terrorists attacked and wanted to kill 200 people who attended the Muhammad Art Exhibit in Garland, Texas.

The heroes of the day were the police who shot and killed the two attackers.

How did the media, including the New York Times and leftists, handle the storyline? By blaming the promoter of the event.

If we as a nation cannot tell the truth about what is really happening, how can we win the war against radical Islam?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria