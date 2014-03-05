Letter to the Editor: The Rule of Law

Do Americans understand the difference between a democracy and a dictatorship? A democracy operates by the rule of law, a dictatorship operates by fiat of the dictator. Sadly, President Obama, as well as the American public, seem unconcerned about this.

According to the Constitution, it is the president's job to execute laws and Congress's job to write laws. Is this true today? No.

Instead, we see an over-reaching president bypass Congress, as he executes, rewrites, extends or selectively picks parts of laws to support. Some examples include immigration, the health-care law, recess appointments, etc. Furthermore, his head of the Department of Justice recently told state attorneys general to ignore laws passed by the people, and the IRS has been used to target groups with opposing views.

The separation of powers is supposed to protect us from the rise of a dictator. It is a system of government where three branches have defined and limited powers. If one gets out of control, the others act. This is not what is happening today. This is especially true today, as Obama is ignoring, postponing and manipulating the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) in order to influence or rig the 2014 elections.

What effect will President Obama's have on America? His legacy will be that he set in place the blueprint for turning our republic into a dictatorship. Unfortunately, he is succeeding due to public apathy, a corrupt Congress and a shortsighted judiciary. Does anyone care?

The rule of law is very important, because it is the only thing that separates us from a dictatorship. Wake up, America.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria