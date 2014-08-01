Letter to the Editor: The Simple Truth About Israel and Hamas

Israel is the only free, democratic country in the Middle East and wants to live in peace.

Hamas is a terrorist organization that wants to destroy Israel and America, annihilate the Jewish people and be part of a global caliphate. Iran, Turkey, Qatar and other terror groups are aiding Hamas.

The United Nations is an anti-Semitic organization that has given aid to Hamas and allowed them to store weapons in U.N. schools.

U.S. money and Israeli supplies sent to help the Palestinian people have been hijacked by Hamas and used to buy weapons and build a complex network of underground tunnels from which Israel can be attacked.

Today, we are witnessing a battle between good and evil. Where is the moral clarity around the world?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria