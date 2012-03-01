Letter to the Editor: The Smart Meter Issue and What You Can Do

The Consumers Power Alliance is a coalition of concerned citizens and organizations dedicated to the promotion and support of America’s safe, reliable, cost-efficient and secure energy production, supply and delivery systems, who have banded together to oppose the deployment of the smart meter program and the global smart grid.

The coalition includes Democrats and Republicans, along with consumer advocate organizations like Ralph Nader’s.

Smart metering is a 24/7 process that monitors each consumer’s electricity use every 10 minutes. The plan is to begin “smart metering” each consumer’s electricity use and later to monitor gas and water use.

In Northern California, monitoring electricity use every 10 minutes rather than once a month has caused electricity costs to jump more than $200 per month.

A house without a smart meter will be more valuable than a house with one because electrical bills will be lower with the current meters read once a month.

The federal government has issued a mandate using funds from the stimulus package to purchase the meters and impose them on consumers.

The meters, built in China, cost $300 apiece. This $300 cost is built in the higher rate charged for electricity. Southern California Edison’s claim that there is “No charge for meters” is just not true.

The smart meters will be able to “punish you” for peak hour usage by charging higher prices for electricity use during those hours. The Obama administration wants to move usage to nonpeak hours.

Smart meters send information about consumer electricity usage through radio-frequency beams. Nongovernmental entities, including criminal elements, can easily pick up and decode these signals via radio transmitters. They will know through monitoring electricity usage when homes are empty so smart meters may well increase burglaries.

Power companies could give information to other agencies, a major invasion of your privacy. In this instance, Southern California Edison would be engaging in personal surveillance similar to wiretapping without a warrant or any other legal safe guard for the citizen-consumer. Law enforcement can engage in wiretapping within with the consent of special judges and within the limits of defined legal safeguards.

Smart meters will give Southern California Edison the capability to shut down remotely your new appliances with imbedded chips — washers, dryers, thermostats, home-area networks, etc. Not even legal safeguards are in place to prevent this.

China is being given stimulus money designed to create jobs in the United States to build the meters.

These smart meters are exempted from U.S. certifications and restrictions to prevent the use of toxic materials. The smart meter has a three-year life span, so the Obama administration would like the United Nations to oversee a global grid that could curtail electricity usage in developed countries such as the United States and in Europe and draw down electrical usage for use by developing countries.

The Obama administration wants to force us to use electric cars.

Even a national electric grid would make it easier for enemies to shut down electrical power throughout the country, putting national security in danger.

If you do not register your objection, Southern California Edison will use the legal argument of “implied consent” to install the device at your home. “Implied consent” allows Edison to install the smart meters because you have not objected to the installation.

Your letter sent to Southern California Edison not to put a smart meter on your home establishes that your consent is not given.

Call Southern California Edison at 800.810.2369 with the following instructions:

» Do not install a smart meter.

» State your wish to retain old analog meters.

» Request a tag from Southern California Edison with instructions not to install a smart meter.

Karen Crawford and Judy Mack

Santa Barbara