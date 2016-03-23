Letter to the Editor: The Terrorists Are Winning

Donald Trump is right. Build a fence and call for a temporary ban on Muslim migration into the U.S..

The terrorists are winning. First Paris, then San Bernardino, Saturday Istanbul, now Brussels. There have been attacks on 26 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and East Asia in just 3 months.

What is there goal? To conquer the world and spread sharia law.

Enough is enough. The world must unite in its effort to stop this threat, and America must lead. Any politicians who excuse, whitewash or ignore this growing threat, should be fired or lock-up. This is about our survival.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria