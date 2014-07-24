Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:16 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: The Whole Picture on Israel-Hamas Conflict

By Diana Thorn | July 24, 2014 | 8:53 p.m.

As the war rages on between Israel and Hamas, the world needs to understand what is really happening.

In past years, Israel withdrew from Southern Lebanon (May 2000), Gaza (September 2005) and Sinai (by 1982), all previously "occupied territory" in order to bring about peace. Unfortunately, in each case the newly acquired territories became bases for new jihad attacks against the Jewish State. Israel reached a tipping point with the killing of three teenagers, and thus today's war.

Why the attacks against Israel? Simply put: "The war against Israel is a jihad for the sake of Islam, and the goal is the destruction of Israel and the genocide of the Jews."

Today, Hamas, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, is dedicated to destroying Israel and will not negotiate for peace. This violent group conducts suicide bombings, launches thousands of rockets at Israel, and has constructed a labyrinth of elaborate tunnels where Hamas military commanders hide and use as their bases for rocket launchings and incursions into Israel. Hamas' political chief, Khaled Mashaal, lives in luxuriously in Qatar and proclaims Hamas will never accept a cease-fire or Israel's right to exist.

In 1997, the United States officially recognized Hamas as a terrorist organization. So why is our government sending money to the Palestinian government, which includes Hamas?

Other terrorist groups are also attacking Israel. Rockets have been launched from Syria, Lebanon and Sinai, and Iran is providing financial support and weapons. All the different terrorist groups have shared ideology. It is OK to kill civilians for the sake of implementing Sharia law and defeating Western influence. After Israel, the U.S. is next on their list.

How is the world reacting to this war? Shamefully. There are riots in Paris, newspapers are blaming Israel, and worldwide anti-Semitic bias is rearing its ugly head, especially in the United Nations. Shockingly, the U.N., driven by Organization of Islamic Cooperation, has covertly supported and supplied the jihad and allowed weapons to be stockpiled in Gaza schools. Even President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry have scolded Israel.

It is time for the world to take off the blinders. Israel is fighting for its survival, and we are all in the crosshairs of this violent ideology.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 