Letter to the Editor: The Whole Picture on Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the war rages on between Israel and Hamas, the world needs to understand what is really happening.

In past years, Israel withdrew from Southern Lebanon (May 2000), Gaza (September 2005) and Sinai (by 1982), all previously "occupied territory" in order to bring about peace. Unfortunately, in each case the newly acquired territories became bases for new jihad attacks against the Jewish State. Israel reached a tipping point with the killing of three teenagers, and thus today's war.

Why the attacks against Israel? Simply put: "The war against Israel is a jihad for the sake of Islam, and the goal is the destruction of Israel and the genocide of the Jews."

Today, Hamas, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, is dedicated to destroying Israel and will not negotiate for peace. This violent group conducts suicide bombings, launches thousands of rockets at Israel, and has constructed a labyrinth of elaborate tunnels where Hamas military commanders hide and use as their bases for rocket launchings and incursions into Israel. Hamas' political chief, Khaled Mashaal, lives in luxuriously in Qatar and proclaims Hamas will never accept a cease-fire or Israel's right to exist.

In 1997, the United States officially recognized Hamas as a terrorist organization. So why is our government sending money to the Palestinian government, which includes Hamas?

Other terrorist groups are also attacking Israel. Rockets have been launched from Syria, Lebanon and Sinai, and Iran is providing financial support and weapons. All the different terrorist groups have shared ideology. It is OK to kill civilians for the sake of implementing Sharia law and defeating Western influence. After Israel, the U.S. is next on their list.

How is the world reacting to this war? Shamefully. There are riots in Paris, newspapers are blaming Israel, and worldwide anti-Semitic bias is rearing its ugly head, especially in the United Nations. Shockingly, the U.N., driven by Organization of Islamic Cooperation, has covertly supported and supplied the jihad and allowed weapons to be stockpiled in Gaza schools. Even President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry have scolded Israel.

It is time for the world to take off the blinders. Israel is fighting for its survival, and we are all in the crosshairs of this violent ideology.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria