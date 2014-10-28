Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:08 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: There’s No Need to Frack in Santa Barbara County

By Eric White | October 28, 2014 | 11:35 a.m.

I’m writing because I think that voters need help to sort out the facts from the fear: There is no need to frack in Santa Barbara County.

Our geology simply isn't amenable to this method because generally the ground naturally has many of the fractures that are the goal of hydraulic fracturing. Secondly, and most importantly, there are already strict ordinances in place that would require the Board of Supervisors to approve any project of that nature.

The truth is that Measure P is not about protecting water; it aims to shut down onshore oil production. Supporters claim existing permitted work is exempt but do not know or refuse to acknowledge that energy production requires obtaining permits on an ongoing basis.

If Measure P passes, those new permits will be prohibited, which will put an end to the oil industry onshore in Santa Barbara County. It will cost the county millions in tax revenue, over a thousand jobs, and force us to import oil from foreign countries with no environmental regulations on oil production.

Measure P is does not protect Santa Barbara County. As a geologist, an environmentalist and a concerned citizen, I am voting no on Measure P and encouraging our community to do the same.

Eric White
Santa Barbara

