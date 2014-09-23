Letter to the Editor: Things We Don’t Need to Know

The No. 1 job of our government is to keep its people safe from harm. What it does and how it does it are secondary to the job. At some point, regardless of the political party in power, we have to trust our government to protect our interests. And we don’t need to know in advance or even after the fact what specific actions are being taken or not taken to protect those interests. When the safety of the United States or its people are at stake, results are all that matter.

The world is full of malevolent and immoral characters ... .actors who don’t play by any rules, who fear no consequences for their conduct. They are not interested in democratic processes, fairness, tolerance or compromise. They must be found and eliminated.

Confronting that element of the world requires actions that I simply don’t want to know about, and I really don’t care if those actions invade any country’s sovereignty or violate anyone’s individual rights.

Lately it seems that our government not only refuses to engage in effective actions that could reduce or eliminate this threat but, more alarming, it announces to the world on a daily basis what it will and won’t do. Can you imagine a football game in which one coaching staff tells the other team in advance every play it is going to run, gives them time to change their defensive lineup, and tells them that while they will play by all the rules, they will refuse any penalty the other team commits?

That is the only way to describe the foreign policy of the United States today. Announce to the world well in advance what we intend to do (e.g. sanctions, air strikes, coalition building), and at the same time, tell the world in defiant and absolute terms what we will not do (e.g. use ground troops, rendition, enhanced interrogation techniques). I would like to use the word misguided to describe this approach, but stupid is the only word that is appropriate.

Listen up, opponents: Under no circumstances will we pass the ball on third and long. We firmly commit to you that we will run the ball between the guards and you are free to stack up the middle. Thank God our current leaders were not in charge of the Normandy invasion.

Would somebody please tell the coaches to keep their mouths shut?

Lawrence Dam

Santa Barbara