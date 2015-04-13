Letter to the Editor: Thursday at Lobero Theatre — Herd Immunity!

So that my child will be safe, unelected government bureaucrats posing as “health officers” will mandate that you must inject your child (and soon, yourself) with an ever-increasing multitude of toxic cocktails of neurotoxins, immunotoxins, heavy metals, cancer viruses and industrial chemicals produced by criminal transnational corporations.

All dressed up for Thursday night at Lobero Theatre, Strive for 95 is the continuation of an intensified attempt by government “health officers” operating out of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to intimidate Santa Barbara County parents into abandoning their critical thinking skills to unelected government bureaucrats. These parents have not yet succumbed to government bullying to cede responsibility for their children’s health and well-being to ignorant or corrupt allopaths, criminal transnational corporations and corrupt government agencies. They reject the 19th century vaccine quackery pseudoscience practiced by local allopaths preaching the fraudulent (as applied to vaccines) and widely discredited concept of “herd immunity.”

The willfully ignorant among the population, intellectually or emotionally incapable of distinguishing the profiteering junk science of the drug industry from real science, have been bamboozled by these local allopaths and by U.S. mass media, at least 90 percent of which is now controlled by six transnational corporations. All six of these media conglomerates are heavily dependent on the $33 billion annual U.S. marketing budget of the transnational pharmaceutical corporations, up to 80 percent of which, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, are criminal entities, most for fabricating efficacy studies of products known to be fraudulent and suppressing information about the dangers of their products.

Ignorant local politicians, with zero respect for the U.S. and California constitutions to which they swore allegiance, screeching their inane “the science is settled” mantra, are delighted to promote yet another “give up all your rights and we’ll protect you” fear-mongering government scam.

Practitioners and “health officers” employed by Sansum Clinic and Cottage Children’s Hospital routinely disseminate disinformation from the U.S. CDC, a federal agency that has been conclusively shown to be, like most federal agencies, a cabal of professional liars and criminals.

To maintain their fraudulent “herd immunity” on life-support, these local allopaths ceaselessly deceive the public about these and other conditions:

» measles, mumps, rubella

» whooping cough (pertussis)

» human papillomavirus (HPV)

» chickenpox

» hepatitis B

» seasonal “flu”

Aggressively promoted vaccines for the six conditions above are all fraudulent. At least five of the six vaccines provide little or no real world immunity, and thus mental and physical disabilities and death are the primary, not the secondary, effects of their use. Click any link above to access information based on real science rather than on the vaccine quackery pseudoscience of the drug companies and the allopathic institutions heavily dependent on drug industry money and largesse.

Until this "herd immunity" deception is fully laid to rest, government agencies such as the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Santa Barbara County Schools, and local allopaths depending for their vaccine knowledge on commissioned salespersons working for Mafia-like criminal corporations will continue blaming children for diseases spread by fraudulent vaccines, and will accelerate their attempts to target Santa Barbara County children with yet more toxic cocktails that damage their developing immune systems and induce diseases that are increasingly more contagious and virulent.

John Tieber

Santa Barbara