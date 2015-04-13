Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:35 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Thursday at Lobero Theatre — Herd Immunity!

By John Tieber | April 13, 2015 | 11:38 a.m.

So that my child will be safe, unelected government bureaucrats posing as “health officers” will mandate that you must inject your child (and soon, yourself) with an ever-increasing multitude of toxic cocktails of neurotoxins, immunotoxins, heavy metals, cancer viruses and industrial chemicals produced by criminal transnational corporations.

All dressed up for Thursday night at Lobero Theatre, Strive for 95 is the continuation of an intensified attempt by government “health officers” operating out of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to intimidate Santa Barbara County parents into abandoning their critical thinking skills to unelected government bureaucrats. These parents have not yet succumbed to government bullying to cede responsibility for their children’s health and well-being to ignorant or corrupt allopaths, criminal transnational corporations and corrupt government agencies. They reject the 19th century vaccine quackery pseudoscience practiced by local allopaths preaching the fraudulent (as applied to vaccines) and widely discredited concept of “herd immunity.”

The willfully ignorant among the population, intellectually or emotionally incapable of distinguishing the profiteering junk science of the drug industry from real science, have been bamboozled by these local allopaths and by U.S. mass media, at least 90 percent of which is now controlled by six transnational corporations. All six of these media conglomerates are heavily dependent on the $33 billion annual U.S. marketing budget of the transnational pharmaceutical corporations, up to 80 percent of which, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, are criminal entities, most for fabricating efficacy studies of products known to be fraudulent and suppressing information about the dangers of their products.

Ignorant local politicians, with zero respect for the U.S. and California constitutions to which they swore allegiance, screeching their inane “the science is settled” mantra, are delighted to promote yet another “give up all your rights and we’ll protect you” fear-mongering government scam.

Practitioners and “health officers” employed by Sansum Clinic and Cottage Children’s Hospital routinely disseminate disinformation from the U.S. CDC, a federal agency that has been conclusively shown to be, like most federal agencies, a cabal of professional liars and criminals.

To maintain their fraudulent “herd immunity” on life-support, these local allopaths ceaselessly deceive the public about these and other conditions:

» measles, mumps, rubella

» whooping cough (pertussis)

» human papillomavirus (HPV)

» chickenpox

» hepatitis B

» seasonal “flu”

Aggressively promoted vaccines for the six conditions above are all fraudulent. At least five of the six vaccines provide little or no real world immunity, and thus mental and physical disabilities and death are the primary, not the secondary, effects of their use. Click any link above to access information based on real science rather than on the vaccine quackery pseudoscience of the drug companies and the allopathic institutions heavily dependent on drug industry money and largesse.

Until this "herd immunity" deception is fully laid to rest, government agencies such as the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Santa Barbara County Schools, and local allopaths depending for their vaccine knowledge on commissioned salespersons working for Mafia-like criminal corporations will continue blaming children for diseases spread by fraudulent vaccines, and will accelerate their attempts to target Santa Barbara County children with yet more toxic cocktails that damage their developing immune systems and induce diseases that are increasingly more contagious and virulent.

John Tieber
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 