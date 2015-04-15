Letter to the Editor: Ticking Time Bomb?

Wake up, America. Will we get attacked by Islamic terrorists in the near future?

As President Obama implements his open border/amnesty policies, we are being invaded by dangerous people. The OTMs (other than Mexicans) have been illegally crossing the border and escalating for years (Pamela Gellar). Included are Pakistanis, Afghanis, Iraqis — Muslims from jihad nations. Added to the list, Somali refugees (250 percent increase under Obama) and Syrian refugees (100,000 per year). Are they friendly?

In 2010, Gellar disclosed the Mexican Army and federal law enforcement officials discovered documents in Arabic and Urdu, plans of Fort Bliss, and Muslim prayer rugs. Furthermore, jihad groups like Hezbollah used the narco terror transit routes throughout Mexico and there was a spike in ritual Islamic beheadings.

Most recently, it has been noted that ISIS is operating a camp a few miles from El Paso, Texas. According to Judicial Watch, sources that include a Mexican Army field grade officer and a Mexican federal police inspector, the terrorist group is located eight miles from the U.S. border in an area known as "Anapra." Another ISIS cell to the west of Ciudad Juarez targets the towns of Columbus and Deming for easy access into the U.S. "Coyotes" move ISIS jihads through the desert and across the border. These areas were chosen by ISIS because of understaffed police forces.

Mexican sources reveal ISIS intents to exploit railroads and airports, has border spotters, and is surveying universities, the White Sands Missile Range, Fort Bliss and electrical power facilities.

It is time for us to take off the blinders and protect America. Sadly, we have a president and politicians who have failed to do this.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria