Letter to the Editor: Time to Act Against Islamic Terrorists Is Now

Advice

Friday night, there were several coordinated attacks by ISIS in Paris. At least 150 people were slaughtered by guns,vbombs and grenades. It was a bloodbath.

Unfortunately, given the mass migration of thousands of Muslims into Europe, why is this a surprise?

An ISIS operative revealed to BuzzFeed that “there were 4,000 trained ISIS fighters in Europe and that they entered through the refugee ranks pouring into Europe by the thousands daily.”

It is time for the world and the United States to face reality. We are under siege by Islamic jihadists. They want to kill us.

In America, we need to close our borders, stop the flow of illegal aliens and Muslim refugees, and let Americans be armed. U.S. citizens have the constitutional right to protect themselves. The time has come — for President Barack Obama, our politicians and the media — to do what is best for America. If they fail to do so, they should be fired.

I believe that national security and immigration are the two most important issues facing America today. I believe Donald Trump understands this and will put America first. These are dangerous times, and we need tough, strong leaders if we are to survive as a free, democratic nation.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria